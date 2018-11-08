Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss football game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M Aggies (home) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (away)
Current records: Texas A&M 5-4; Ole Miss 5-4
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Ole Miss will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against Texas A&M at 1:00 p.m. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Ole Miss picked up 620 yards, Texas A&M 421).
It was all tied up at halftime, but Ole Miss wasn't quite South Carolina's equal in the second half when they met last-week matchup. Ole Miss didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 48-44 to South Carolina. Ole Miss's loss came about despite a quality game from Scottie Phillips, who rushed for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 28-24 to Auburn. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Texas A&M.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Kyle Field, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Aggies are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Rebels.
This season, Texas A&M are 4-2-2 against the spread. As for Ole Miss, they are 2-6-0 against the spread
Series History
Ole Miss have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas A&M.
- 2017 - Ole Miss Rebels 24 vs. Texas A&M Aggies 31
- 2016 - Texas A&M Aggies 28 vs. Ole Miss Rebels 29
- 2015 - Ole Miss Rebels 23 vs. Texas A&M Aggies 3
-
