Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies (home) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (away)

Current records: Texas A&M 5-4; Ole Miss 5-4

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Ole Miss will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against Texas A&M at 1:00 p.m. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Ole Miss picked up 620 yards, Texas A&M 421).

It was all tied up at halftime, but Ole Miss wasn't quite South Carolina's equal in the second half when they met last-week matchup. Ole Miss didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 48-44 to South Carolina. Ole Miss's loss came about despite a quality game from Scottie Phillips, who rushed for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 28-24 to Auburn. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Texas A&M.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Kyle Field, Texas

Kyle Field, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Aggies are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Rebels.

This season, Texas A&M are 4-2-2 against the spread. As for Ole Miss, they are 2-6-0 against the spread

Series History

Ole Miss have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas A&M.