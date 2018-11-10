Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies (home) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (away)

Current records: Texas A&M 5-4-1; Ole Miss 5-4-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Ole Miss will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against Texas A&M at 1:00 p.m. With a combined 1041 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Ole Miss weren't quite South Carolina's equal in the second half when they met last week. Ole Miss were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against South Carolina 44-48. Ole Miss's loss came about despite a quality game from Scottie Phillips, who rushed for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 24-28 to Auburn.

The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Allowing an average of points per game, Ole Miss haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming match.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Kyle Field, Texas

Kyle Field, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $104.50

Prediction

The Aggies are a big 12.5 point favorite against the Rebels.

This season, Texas A&M are 4-2-2 against the spread. As for Ole Miss, they are 2-6-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 12 point favorite.

Series History

Ole Miss have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas A&M.