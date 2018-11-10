Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss football game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M Aggies (home) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (away)
Current records: Texas A&M 5-4-1; Ole Miss 5-4-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Ole Miss will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against Texas A&M at 1:00 p.m. With a combined 1041 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Ole Miss weren't quite South Carolina's equal in the second half when they met last week. Ole Miss were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against South Carolina 44-48. Ole Miss's loss came about despite a quality game from Scottie Phillips, who rushed for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 24-28 to Auburn.
The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Allowing an average of points per game, Ole Miss haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming match.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Kyle Field, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $104.50
Prediction
The Aggies are a big 12.5 point favorite against the Rebels.
This season, Texas A&M are 4-2-2 against the spread. As for Ole Miss, they are 2-6-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 12 point favorite.
Series History
Ole Miss have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas A&M.
- 2017 - Ole Miss Rebels 24 vs. Texas A&M Aggies 31
- 2016 - Texas A&M Aggies 28 vs. Ole Miss Rebels 29
- 2015 - Ole Miss Rebels 23 vs. Texas A&M Aggies 3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football picks: Week 11 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 11 of the 2018 college football...
-
Syracuse vs. Louisville odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Syracuse game 10,000...
-
Louisville at Syracuse pick, live stream
Syracuse is one of the ACC's top teams, so can it take care of Louisville on a Friday nigh...
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 11 college football game 10,000...
-
College football DFS lineups, Week 11
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
What to watch in CFB Week 11
Week 11 has some interesting point spreads with plenty of top-25 teams on alert