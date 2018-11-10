1st Quarter Recap

Texas A&M came into the match as favorites against Ole Miss, and they are showing why. Texas A&M have jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead against Ole Miss. Texas A&M have been led by Kellen Mond, who has so far punched in 1 rushing TD.

Texas A&M and Ole Miss both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. At this point it looks like Texas A&M might take this one, but there's still plenty of time for a reversal of fortune.

Game Preview

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Ole Miss will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against Texas A&M at 1:00 p.m. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Ole Miss picked up 620 yards, Texas A&M 421).

It was all tied up at halftime, but Ole Miss weren't quite South Carolina's equal in the second half when they met last-week matchup. Ole Miss didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 44-48 to South Carolina. Ole Miss's loss came about despite a quality game from Scottie Phillips, who rushed for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 24-28 to Auburn. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Texas A&M.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.