Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss football game
Game Recap
It was all tied up at the half for Texas A&M and Ole Miss on Saturday, but Texas A&M stepped up in the second half. Texas A&M walked away with a 38-24 victory over Ole Miss. That result was just more of the same for Texas A&M, who also won the last time these teams played.
No one put up better numbers for Texas A&M than Trayveon Williams, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 228 yards and 1 touchdown on 31 carries. Kellen Mond also deserves a shout-out for his four TDs. On a positive note, Jordan Ta'amu put forth a good effort for the losing side as he accumulated 373 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. That makes it four straight good games in a row from Ta'amu.
Texas A&M will stay at home next week against UAB at 8:00 p.m. Texas A&M will need a sterling offensive performance if they want to penetrate an unbending UAB defense that has allowed an average of only points per game. Ole Miss will be staying on the road, facing off against Vanderbilt. Given that those two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buckeyes grind out win over Spartans
Ohio State was able to rely on its defense to get a key Big Ten road win on Saturday
-
Florida storms back vs. South Carolina
The Gators responded in a big way after being tested by their former coach in Will Muscham...
-
Week 11: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 11 all Saturday long
-
Alabama vs. MSU live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Alabama and No. 16 Mississippi State square...
-
Sooners vs. Cowboys score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Big 12 rivals No. 6 Oklahoma and Oklahoma State b...
-
Georgia vs. Auburn odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Auburn game 10,000 t...