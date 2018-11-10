Game Recap

It was all tied up at the half for Texas A&M and Ole Miss on Saturday, but Texas A&M stepped up in the second half. Texas A&M walked away with a 38-24 victory over Ole Miss. That result was just more of the same for Texas A&M, who also won the last time these teams played.

No one put up better numbers for Texas A&M than Trayveon Williams, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 228 yards and 1 touchdown on 31 carries. Kellen Mond also deserves a shout-out for his four TDs. On a positive note, Jordan Ta'amu put forth a good effort for the losing side as he accumulated 373 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. That makes it four straight good games in a row from Ta'amu.

Texas A&M will stay at home next week against UAB at 8:00 p.m. Texas A&M will need a sterling offensive performance if they want to penetrate an unbending UAB defense that has allowed an average of only points per game. Ole Miss will be staying on the road, facing off against Vanderbilt. Given that those two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.