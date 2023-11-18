Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Abilene Christian 5-5, Texas A&M 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Texas A&M. They will look to defend their home field on Saturday against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 12:00 p.m. ET at Kyle Field. Texas A&M will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

Texas A&M can now show off three landslide victories after their most recent contest on Saturday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 51-10 victory over Mississippi State.

Jaylen Henderson looked great while leading his team to the win, rushing for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while also throwing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Randy Bond did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and six extra points.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian missed an extra point against Tarleton State on Saturday and it came back to haunt them. Abilene Christian and Tarleton State were almost perfectly matched up, but Abilene Christian suffered an agonizing 31-30 loss.

Despite their defeat, Abilene Christian saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordon Vaughn, who rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all.

Texas A&M's win bumped their season record to 6-4 while Abilene Christian's loss dropped theirs to 5-5.

As mentioned, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 41.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when expected to win.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 42.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 55.5 points.

Injury Report for Texas A&M

Finn Dirstine: out (Shoulder)

Max Johnson: questionable (Undisclosed)

Jardin Gilbert: out (Shoulder)

Evan Stewart: questionable (Thigh)

Conner Weigman: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Donovan Green: Out for the Season (Knee)

Enai White: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Le'Veon Moss: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Abilene Christian

No Injury Information