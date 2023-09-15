Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: UL Monroe 2-0, Texas A&M 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will look to defend their home field on Saturday against the UL Monroe Warhawks at 4:00 p.m. ET at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The point spread favored Texas A&M on Saturday, but luck did not. They lost to Miami (FL) on the road by a decisive 48-33 margin. Considering how many points were scored, both coaches might be spending a little more time focusing on defense before their next games.

Despite the defeat, Texas A&M got a solid performance out of QB Conner Weigman, who threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns on 53 attempts. WR Evan Stewart made another meaningful contribution, racking up an impressive 142 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe was able to grind out a solid victory over Lamar on Saturday, taking the game 24-14. UL Monroe pushed the score to 21-0 by the end of the third, a deficit Lamar cut but never quite recovered from.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Texas A&M, as the team is favored by a full 36.5 points. They finished last season with a mediocre 4-8 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

While the Aggies are hoping for a better result this time, the Warhawks are hoping to keep the momentum going. Check CBS Sports after the game to see if Texas A&M can succeed or if UL Monroe can keep it going.







The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.