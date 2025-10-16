Texas A&M is off to its best start in 30 years, claiming a No. 4 ranking along with a 6-0 record heading into the second half of the season. The Aggies travel to Arkansas this week with a chance to move to 7-0 for the first time since 1994.

The Aggies (6-0, 3-0 SEC) have been terrific in situational football this season, ranking No. 1 in third-down defense and No. 16 in red-zone offense. Quarterback Marcel Reed has emerged as a clutch performer, leading the Aggies to road wins, including an impressive shootout victory at Notre Dame. Receiver Mario Craver is explosive, ranking third in the FBS in receiving yards (634), and defensive end Cashius Howell also ranks third with eight sacks through six games, the most by an Aggie since Myles Garrett in 2015.

Arkansas (2-4, 0-2) is in disarray but at least found a pulse last week. The Hogs fell 34-31 at Tennessee, their third one-possession road loss of the season, but played with renewed energy following the firing of head coach Sam Pittman. Interim coach Bobby Petrino has rekindled nostalgia — and some offensive fireworks — but the defense remains a glaring weakness, ranking 120th nationally in total defense (435 yards per game) and 117th in scoring (30.7).

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Need to know

Aggies dominate Hogs: Texas A&M is 12-1 against Arkansas since joining the SEC in 2012. The Southwest Classic rivalry has been played 13 of the last 16 times inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Saturday will be the first meeting in Fayetteville since 2013.

Arkansas' sharpest weapon: Quarterback Taylen Green leads the FBS with 2,158 total yards at the midpoint of the season. He has thrown 14 touchdowns against five interceptions and is averaging 7.1 yards per carry. He is the first quarterback since Alabama's Jalen Hurts in 2019 to throw for 1,500-plus yards and rush for 500-plus yards through six games.

LeVeon Moss is out: Texas A&M's leading running back, LeVeon Moss, is out for the foreseeable future with an ankle injury. He is expected to return later this season. Moss leads the Aggies with 389 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Reuben Owens II steps in as the bellcow after carrying the ball an average of 19 times over the last two weeks. He ran for 142 yards against Mississippi State two weeks ago and added 51 yards last week in the win against Florida.

Bobby Petrino rides again: Bobby Petrino made his debut as Arkansas' interim coach on the road last week at Tennessee. He returns to the sidelines as the Razorbacks' head coach at home Saturday for the first time in 14 years. Petrino was 3-0 against the Aggies during his first stint as head coach, though the Hogs have struggled against Texas A&M since he was fired in the spring of 2012.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas prediction, picks

Arkansas seems poised to upset an SEC team at some point this season because of its high-scoring offense, after one-score losses at Ole Miss and Tennessee. But the defense is among the worst in the sport, and the program is inconsistent, seemingly performing better on the road than at home. That sets up well for an inconsistent but potentially explosive Aggies offense. Texas A&M has the speed and size to corral quarterback Taylen Green, ranking fifth nationally in sacks and 10th in tackles for loss. The total calls for a high-scoring game on a potentially wet field, and the spread doesn't seem touchable against an unpredictable Razorbacks team. Pick: Texas A&M SU

