Texas A&M at LSU: Prediction, pick, line, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

There's not much riding on this season-ending game between Texas A&M and LSU, but there is a bit of history repeating itself. Two years ago, former LSU coach Les Miles was on the hot seat and on the verge of being let go. Then, LSU beat A&M 19-7 and saved his job for five more games.

This time around, it's Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin who's on the hot seat. Like Miles, the future seems bleak for Sumlin. Unlike Miles, a win over the Tigers on the road might not fix the situation.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Texas A&M: Is this the last game for Sumlin? It sure seems that way. There have been leaks for weeks that A&M seeks to reach new peaks. It's gotten to the point where A&M will reportedly fire Sumlin after Saturday regardless of the outcome -- a report and/or move that (understandably) isn't sitting too well with the coaching staff or the players. So the question now becomes does the game feel like a funeral or will A&M respond by playing its best?

LSU: For all the teeth gnashing during a brutal September, LSU has actually turned things around nicely. Then again, isn't that what coach Ed Orgeron does? Since losing to Troy, the Tigers are 5-1 with the only loss coming against Alabama. In that span, LSU came back to beat Auburn. Nine wins would mark the most for this program in the regular season since 2013.

Prediction

It's hard to guess what A&M's mindset will be. This could either be a close contest ... or A&M lays down in the aftermath of finding out its efforts might be fruitless. It's a tough and unenviable position to be in. Personally, I think the Aggies play mad. Though I don't like this matchup for A&M's defense, quarterback Nick Starkel has re-energized the passing attack to make this competitive. Pick: Texas A&M +10.5



