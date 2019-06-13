Texas A&M becomes first SEC football team to open beer and wine sales to the public

Texas A&M announced Thursday that it will sell beer and wine in general seating areas at Kyle Field starting this fall. The Aggies become the first SEC program to announce that it will sell limited alcohol to the public since the SEC lifted its conference-wide ban on such sales last month.

"This is another way we are enhancing the amenities at Kyle Field," said interim athletic director R.C. Slocum. "We are extending the availability of alcohol beyond the premium areas which have had this option for many years. Fans, 21 and older, will have the option to purchase alcohol, regardless of seating area."

The new guidelines passed by the SEC at spring meetings mandate that alcoholic beverages can only be available at designated stationary locations, and they won't be sold by vendors in seating areas. Service will be cut off at the end of the third quarter of football games.

"Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at spring meetings. "As a conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages."

Texas A&M has not determined whether it will sell alcohol at other on-campus venues next season.

Auburn, Georgia and Alabama are among schools that have chosen not to sell alcohol at sporting events during the 2019-20 school year. Several schools, including LSU and Ole Miss, have not made a decision on the matter. Others claim they are investigating the potential for doing so.