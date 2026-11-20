Brady Hart is currently expected to get his first career start for Texas A&M on Saturday against Oklahoma, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer. The anticipated move comes after multi-year starter Marcel Reed struggled in last week's 22-7 loss vs. Tennessee, finishing 9-of-22 passing for 71 yards and an interception.

A sophomore out of Cocoa Beach, Florida, Hart is 14 of 25 for 165 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions across appearances in four games. He threw both interceptions against LSU and Tennessee.

Hart came into the game with 2:44 left at Kyle Field against Tennessee and received a roaring ovation after completing his first pass attempt for a first down to Mario Craver.

Hart signed with Texas A&M in December 2024 after flipping his commitment from Michigan and reclassifying from the 2026 class to the previous cycle. Texas A&M pursued Hart after Husan Longstreet flipped his pledge from the Aggies to USC.

Texas A&M ranks 13th in the SEC in total offense, scoring offense, explosive plays and 15th in passing offense. Only Arch Manning and Sam Leavitt have thrown more interceptions than Reed, who's had two fewer attempts than the Texas quarterback and 53 fewer than LSU's starter.

The Aggies chose to retain Reed this offseason after the dual-threat quarterback helped Texas A&M reach the College Football Playoff last fall for the first time in program history, despite struggling down the stretch. This season, the offense never got off the ground with Reed in charge under first-year OC Holmon Wiggins, who Mike Elko promoted this offseason from his previous stint as wide receivers coach.

Hart might be the spark that Texas A&M (4-6) needs to reach bowl eligibility. The Aggies must beat the Sooners this weekend and upset Texas in Week 13 to get to the necessary six-win threshold.

CBS Sports reported earlier this week that the Aggies and Reed would likely part ways this offseason as both parties look to start fresh in 2027. If Reed heads to the bench against Oklahoma as expected, his season concludes with below-average numbers — 1,172 yards passing, eight touchdowns, nine interceptions and a completion rate of 55.7%.

After rushing for six touchdowns and nearly 500 yards as a junior, Reed has just 206 yards and three scores this fall.

"Our offense is inept," Elko said after last week's performance against Tennessee. "I don't know how you can put this on one kid. It's on me. It's a completely nonfunctional offense. Come after me."

Elko called the team's offensive production pathetic following its sixth loss this season, but has not placed Reed under the microscope ... until now. Throwing Hart to the wolves against the Sooners means matching up with the SEC's fifth-best defense (294.6 yards per game).