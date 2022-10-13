Texas A&M was forced to cancel practice Wednesday due to a bomb threat, the school announced through its emergency management system. The threat was made to Kyle Field at approximately 2:25 p.m. ET, and the stadium itself along with the Bright Football Complex were evacuated out of precaution.

"University Police is utilizing its explosive detection K-9s to sweep both facilities," Texas A&M explained in a statement. "All activities within Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex are postponed until further notice. All other campus activities can continue as normal."

The Aggies were scheduled to practice at 3:30 p.m. ET, according to the Bryan-College Station Eagle. Texas A&M is on bye week this weekend, and players were reportedly scheduled to get some time off after Thursday's practice.

Coach Jimbo Fisher had pulled up the complex shortly after the evacuation began as noted by beat writer Travis Brown.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) are coming off of a 24-20 loss to No. 3 Alabama. Their next game will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at South Carolina.