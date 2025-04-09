Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said he would address an unfortunate slogan that came out of the Aggies' defensive line room on Wednesday. During interviews earlier in the day, defensive lineman D.J. Hicks said the motto for the defensive line room is "C.B.O." When asked what those letters represented, he said, "Choke ... Women Out." The "B" in the acronym clearly standing for an expletive that Hicks attempted to omit.

Hicks' unfortunate slip in trying to avoid saying an expletive inadvertently turned it from a statement of attitude into an unfortunate nod towards violence against women. After Hicks spoke, Elko quickly moved to condemn the statement and slogan.

"It's conveying something that shouldn't be conveyed," Elko said. "We'll get that handled and addressed. That's absolutely ridiculous that that was stated."

It's common for position groups or teams to have unifying statements or mantras to set a united vision. Ohio State lived by the motto "leave no doubt" during their run to the national championship last season. While few are made public, it's not uncommon to have a mantra that includes expletives, or plays around with one like Jalen Milroe's famous "LANK" motto. However, the specific issue of violence against women is a key touchpoint in college athletics.

Hicks is a promising junior poised to rank among the top breakout players in the SEC in 2025. He spent the last two seasons as a key rotation player behind All-SEC performer Shemar Turner.