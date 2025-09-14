Bryce Anderson, a safety for No. 16 Texas A&M, was carted off the field after appearing to suffer a head injury late in the first half against No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday night. The NBC broadcast reported that Anderson was taken via ambulance to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, but he reported full feeling in all of his extremities.

Anderson was making a tackle against Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon and took a bad bounce after the play. His head hit the ground and he appeared to get knocked out cold. The training staff brought both the cart and stretcher onto the field to stabilize him. His facemask and pads were both removed as he was secured with a neck brace.

The senior gave a thumbs up to the crowd in South Bend as the cart left the field. His teammates were able to come over and comfort Anderson before he went out through the tunnel.

Anderson has been a key contributor during all four seasons at Texas A&M, including 16 starts over the past two seasons. He recorded six tackles in his first two games. With Anderson sidelined, sophomore Myles Davis is listed next on the depth chart. As a freshman, the Converse, Texas, native appeared in all 12 games, primarily on special teams.

The Aggies took a 28-24 lead over the Fighting Irish into halftime at Notre Dame Stadium.