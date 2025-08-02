Texas A&M junior safety Dalton Brooks was arrested Friday in connection with a vehicular incident that occurred June 26 and caused more than $200 in property damage, according to Brazos County jail records obtained by the Austin American-Statesman. Brooks, 20, was booked and later released the same day on a $2,000 cash or surety bond.

"We're aware of the recent incident involving Dalton Brooks and are in the process of gathering all the facts," a Texas A&M spokesperson said. "The matter will be handled internally."

Brooks is expected to be a key contributor in the Aggies' secondary this season after playing in all 13 games while making eight starts as a sophomore in 2024, finishing second on the team with 59 tackles and ranking in the top five with 5.5 tackles for loss. He posted a career-high 10 tackles in the regular-season finale against Texas and recorded at least five stops in six different games. Brooks also had one interception.

As a freshman in 2023, Brooks played in 12 games and made his first career start in the Texas Bowl, where he recorded seven tackles and an interception in a loss against Oklahoma State. He rated as a Top247 four-star prospect coming out of Shiner (Texas) in the 2023 class.

The arrest marks another for a Texas A&M football player this summer. Running back Le'Veon Moss was arrested on July 13 on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge after allegedly threatening to assault a man during an altercation, according to a probable cause affidavit. Moss was released later that day, and the City of College Station has since dismissed the charge.

Texas A&M opens the 2025 season against UTSA on Saturday, Aug. 30, in College Station.