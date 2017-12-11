Texas A&M defensive starter suspended indefinitely after assault charge

Texas A&M starting defensive tackle Zaycoven Henderson has been suspended indefinitely, per athletics department policy, after he was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Henderson, 23, is alleged to have "pointed a gun at several people at Campus Village Apartments in College Station around 2:30 a.m."

Officers charged both Henderson and one other man with possession of marijuana after pulling over a car trying to leave the apartments, adding a charge of tampering with evidence for Henderson after finding the alleged weapon nearby in the woods.

Texas A&M's day-to-day operations are currently in the hands of interim coach Jeff Banks as new coach Jimbo Fisher is working to assemble his staff for the 2018 season in College Station. Henderson has been a two-year starter on the defensive line and his absence from the Belk Bowl (Dec. 29, vs. Wake Forest) is certainly a huge loss for the Aggies.