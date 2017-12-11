Texas A&M defensive starter suspended indefinitely after assault charge
Zaycoven Henderson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Texas A&M starting defensive tackle Zaycoven Henderson has been suspended indefinitely, per athletics department policy, after he was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Henderson, 23, is alleged to have "pointed a gun at several people at Campus Village Apartments in College Station around 2:30 a.m."
Officers charged both Henderson and one other man with possession of marijuana after pulling over a car trying to leave the apartments, adding a charge of tampering with evidence for Henderson after finding the alleged weapon nearby in the woods.
Texas A&M's day-to-day operations are currently in the hands of interim coach Jeff Banks as new coach Jimbo Fisher is working to assemble his staff for the 2018 season in College Station. Henderson has been a two-year starter on the defensive line and his absence from the Belk Bowl (Dec. 29, vs. Wake Forest) is certainly a huge loss for the Aggies.
-
Shea Patterson transferring to Michigan
Patterson is a former No. 1 recruit in the country
-
Oklahoma leads AP All-America team
Baker Mayfield and two Sooner teammates made the first team
-
College football bowl pool picks 2017-18
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
Which conference reigned supreme in 2017
The SEC regained its throne as the top conference in the country this season
-
Report: Chip Kelly hires Paul Rhoads
Rhoads led Iowa State to three bowl games in seven years as head coach
-
Roquan Smith deserved Heisman love
The Georgia middle linebacker is one of the most valuable players in college football
Add a Comment