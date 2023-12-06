Texas A&M defensive lineman and former five-star recruit LT Overton plans to enter the transfer portal, 247Sports reports. Ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports, Overton originally chose the Aggies over Oklahoma, Georgia, Oregon and a host of other offers.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had high praise for Overton as a high school prospect, projecting him as a future first-round NFL Draft pick.

Shows impressive play strength that produces bull-rush power, but also flashes advanced pass-rush nuance. Dangerous with his long levers and ability to turn the corner tightly. Displays natural counter instincts fostered by surprising quick-twitch body reactiveness and movement skill. Enormous production as a freshman and sophomore (40.5 sacks). Production noticeably dropped from sophomore (21.5 sacks) to junior year (7.5) despite playing 12 games each season. Gets off the line with burst but snap anticipation needs to improve. A tad high-cut, which compromises pad level at times. Occasionally a bit delayed in recovery from more powerful POA punchers. One of the nation's best defensive line prospects across multiple classes. Could live as a jumbo edge in a two-point stance or bulk to a true interior player (or play any spots between those two ends of the spectrum). Should fit any front. Projects as a potential impact player at the upper-tier P5 level with long-term high-round NFL Draft potential.

Overton recorded 31 tackles (six solo) for the Aggies in 2023. He has one career sack during his two seasons with Texas A&M. According to 247Sports, Overton's older brother Micaiah also plans to enter the portal. He originally signed with Liberty, but transferred to Texas A&M last year to play with LT. Micaiah played in just one game during his two years at Texas A&M.

The Overton brothers would be the ninth and tenth Texas A&M players to enter the portal. The Aggies have recruited at an elite level the past few years, but now find themselves scrambling to hold on to talented players in the midst of a program overhaul after firing coach Jimbo Fisher last month. Texas A&M hired Duke coach Mike Elko to replace Fisher. Oveton's primary recruiter, Elijah Robinson, departed last week to take the defensive coordinator job at Syracuse. Robinson served as Texas A&M's interim coach for the final two games of the 2023 season.

Robinson played an integral role in landing former five-star Walter Nolan, Overton and other members of the Aggies top-ranked recruiting class in the 247Sports era. Shortly after Robinson joined Syracuse's staff as its next defensive coordinator, the Aggies hired former Florida co-defensive coordinator Sean Spencer as his replacement.