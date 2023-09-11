Texas A&M starting defensive lineman Shemar Turner was arrested for reckless driving on Monday, according to Brazos County Jail records. Turner was released after posting a $3,000 surety bond.

The arrest centered on a motor vehicle incident that occurred on Aug. 12. According to the Houston Chronicle, Turner was driving 85 miles per hour in a busy area near Texas A&M's campus with speed limits listed at 35 and 45 miles per hour. A responding officer was "unable to safely overtake the vehicle," which was why the arrest came nearly a month later after Turner's car was identified.

Turner told investigators that he was late for a meeting and unaware of how fast he was traveling.

A former top-60 nationally recruit in the Class of 2021, Turner is a key starter along the defensive line for the Aggies. Turner posted four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble to lead the team during the Aggies' 1-1 start. Turner has 8.5 tackles for loss overall in three seasons with the program.

Turner is the second Texas A&M player to face legal trouble in September. Wide receiver Micah Tease was suspended indefinitely after he was arrested on Sept. 1 on multiple drug charges. Tease was charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces and possession of an illegal substance ranging from four to 400 grams. The latter charge is a second-degree felony. Tease dressed for Texas A&M's 48-33 loss to Miami.