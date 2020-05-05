Texas A&M football recruiting: Aggies land commitment from four-star DE Victory Vaka
Vaka is the sixth commit in the Aggies 2021 recruiting class
Texas A&M scored a big victory on the recruiting trail on Monday night -- literally. Victory Vaka, a four-star defensive end from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, California, committed to the Aggies over a top five that included Florida, Florida State, Oregon and Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 350-pound monster is ranked No. 204 in the 247Sports prospect rankings and the 13th-ranked defensive tackle in the Class of 2021.
"I knew for sure on Wednesday night," Vaka told 247Sports. "The past couple of weeks before that, it just felt reassuring. I had a really good week of sleep knowing that I made the right decision with A&M."
Vaka has notched 126 tackles in three seasons at Westlake, including 42 tackles and three sacks as a junior in 2019. Brandon Huffman, national recruiting editor for 247Sports, provided this scouting report.
"Big bodied interior linemen who has the strength and size to be a nose but the technique and leverage to be a tackle, provided he keeps his weight under control," Huffman wrote. "Added more weight which has slowed him down. Size wise, gets a good push and can shed his blocks, plug gaps and take on multiple blockers. Needs to continue to play with consistency and not take plays off. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter."
His commitment -- the Aggies' sixth of the recruiting cycle -- is the latest in a strong week on the recruiting trail for coach Jimbo Fisher; Vaka is the third prospect to commit to the Aggies over the last seven days. That hot streak has vaulted them up to No. 27 nationally and No. 5 in the SEC in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
