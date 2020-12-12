No. 5 Texas A&M had its Saturday game vs. Ole Miss canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Rebels program. The Aggies still got some great news though. Shemar Turner, a five-star defensive end in the Class of 2021, committed to the Aggies over several high-profile schools including Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas.

The 6-foot-3, 282-pounder from DeSoto (Texas) High School is the No. 31 overall player and the fourth-ranked strong-side defensive end in the upcoming recruiting class. Turner announced his decision in a video released on his Twitter account.

Turner is the kind of player who can make an immediate impact for a defense that has been one of college football's biggest surprises in 2020. Gabe Brooks, midland region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared him to former Auburn standout and current Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson. Brooks provided this scouting report on the newest Aggies commitment.

"Good size and frame potential for potential positon- and scheme-versatile roles," Brooks wrote. "College-ready size for some spots with the space to bulk to 290-300 range if desired. Experience playing end and inside in a predominantly four-man front. Flashes impressive pursuit ability and straight-line closing speed relative to size. Generally a solid tackler who can arrive with power as a hitter. Shows encouraging pass-rush instincts when aligned inside. Shows the strength at the point of attack to fight through traffic vs. the run. Get-off quickness can improve. Sometimes plays too high, including occasionally as a tackler. Can improve balance and body control. Pass-rush move set and hand violence an expand and become more consistent. Versatile defensive lineman with impressive build and experience against strong competition. Projects to high-major level with long-term NFL Draft potential with proper development."

Turner is the 19th overall player and first five-star prospect to commit to coach Jimbo Fisher's program during this recruiting cycle.