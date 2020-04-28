Texas A&M football recruiting: Four-star DE Jahzion Harris commits to Aggies
The Aggies defense should get a big boost in the addition of the star defensive end
Texas A&M has elevated its recruiting game during the first two years of the Jimbo Fisher era. His third full season on the recruiting trail received a major boost on Tuesday as Jahzion Harris, a four-star defensive end and the No. 208-ranked player in the Class of 2021, committed to the Aggies via Twitter.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder out of Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York, chose the Aggies over Michigan, Ohio State and others. It's a big statement for Fisher and defensive ends coach Terry Price -- Harris' primary recruiter -- to go outside of Texas A&M's regional footprint to secure the pledge of the second-ranked prospect hailing from the state of New York.
The fast-twitch edge rusher posted a 4.75 40-yard dash, 32.4-inch vertical and a 4.62-second shuttle run in a regional camp for The Opening in April 2019. Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared Harris to Seattle Seahawks star K.J. Wright in this scouting report.
"Long, lean frame can easily carry another 25 pounds," he wrote. "Defensive end/outside linebacker ability. Fires off low and fast at snap. Has flexibility to dip shoulder and explode around edge. Athletic and uses speed well. Disengages and re-directs down line of scrimmage. Plus body control. Can chase down play from behind. Improved strength and mass vital. Must develop moves and not rely so much on speed and quickness. Increased hand speed and usage is important. Multi-year starter at Top 20 program. Should develop into a Day 3 NFL draft pick."
Harris is only the fourth player to commit to Texas A&M in the upcoming recruiting cycle, all of whom are four-star prospects. The Aggies are currently ranked No. 45 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
