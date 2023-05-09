Four-star safety and top-100 recruit Jordan Pride announced his commitment to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M on Tuesday. Pride hails from Florida's Blountstown High School and chose Texas A&M over several blue-blood programs including Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, LSU and Oklahoma.

Pride ranks No. 96 overall and is the No. 6 safety in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. Texas A&M's 2024 class sits at No. 9 the SEC and No. 32 overall in the 247Sports rankings.

He credited his long-standing relationship with Fisher as the reason for his commitment to the Aggies. He played baseball with Fisher's son Ethan and met the Texas A&M coach years ago.

"I've known him (Fisher) since I was 10," Pride told 247Sports.

After originally committing to Florida State in July 2021, Pride reopened his recruitment last month. Shortly after his de-commitment, it appeared that the Seminoles' in-state rival Florida might be a potential destination, but a trio of visits to the Texas A&M campus in College Station, Texas, was enough to seal the deal for the Aggies.

"I went up there three times, it's just like I can't even describe it," he said. "It's amazing every time I go up there."