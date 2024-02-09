While National Signing Day was relatively quiet for most programs in college football, that was certainly not the case for Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko. He was tasked with holding the 2024 recruiting class together following Jimbo Fisher's dismissal, and he was able to do so with a class that is No. 18 in the 247Sports team rankings. The Aggies welcomed three newcomers on National Signing Day, including five-star athlete Terry Bussey. He opted to hold off on signing in December and took late visits to several other SEC schools, but Elko's staff was able to land Bussey in the end.

Mike Elko Texas A&M recruiting updates

Texas A&M wrapped up a successful 2024 recruiting class by signing Bussey, Robert Bourdon and Ashton Bethel-Roman. Bussey is a two-way star who played cornerback and wide receiver in high school, and Texas A&M is expected to use him in several different ways. There was serious buzz regarding a potential flip to LSU on National Signing Day, but Bussey wound up signing with his in-state school. Bourdon was the first to sign on Wednesday, as the one-time Duke commitment flipped to Texas A&M following the coaching change.

The Aggies moved quickly in January, getting Bourdon to campus for a visit to make him feel comfortable with the flip. Bethel-Roman was the other key signing for Texas A&M after getting out of his letter of intent to sign with Arkansas. The wide receiver is a dynamic playmaker with elite speed, and he is expected to be a factor in the offense from the jump. See a full post-Signing Day recap here.

One player from the 2025 class who has already committed to Texas A&M is four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins. The Forney, Texas, linebacker committed to Texas A&M at the end of January, giving the Aggies an explosive defensive playmaker in their 2025 class. Riggins spent the first two seasons of his high school career at South Oak Cliff High School, winning the state title and all-district honors as a sophomore. He played defensive end during that state title run before moving to linebacker at Forney. GigEm247 has a full breakdown of what he brings to the table.

Another player that Elko's staff is interested in for 2025 is Top247 four-star cornerback Kade Phillips. The in-state cornerback has already taken multiple trips to College Station throughout his recruitment, including a visit for junior day at the beginning of January. It was his first visit to campus since Elko's staff took over, giving Phillips a chance to meet the new staff in full. Phillips is the No. 33 cornerback in the 2025 class, and he has already visited several other in-state schools. He is slated to visit several out-of-state programs after the dead period is lifted, including one of Texas A&M's rivals.

