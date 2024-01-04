Former Purdue defender Nic Scourton is transferring to Texas A&M, 247Sports reports. It will be a homecoming of sorts for the top edge rusher and No. 8 overall player in 247Sports' transfer rankings, who signed with the Boilermakers in 2022 as a four-star prospect out of nearby Bryan, Texas. Scourton took a recent official visit to the Aggies and also had visits to Florida State, Oklahoma and Missouri lined up.

The 6-foot-4 and 280-pound Scourton entered the transfer portal after he led the Big Ten in sacks with 10 in 2023. He logged at least half a sack in eight out of 11 appearances and 15 tackles for loss. He also had 42 total quarterback pressures with big performances against a pair of then top-10 teams, notching two sacks against Michigan and one sack with a forced fumble against Ohio State.

Scourton's true freshman season began on the bench, though he came into a bigger role as 2022 wore on. He played in eight games from September to November but stepped into a starting role for the final two contests of the year, delivering the first two sacks of his career against Northwestern and Indiana, respectively.