Texas A&M lineman promises 'there will be an upset' in Saturday's game at Clemson
There's nothing like a guarantee prior to a big game between ranked opponents
Joe Namath is famous for predicting that his New York Jets would upset the Indianapolis in Super Bowl III, and it sure feels like Texas A&M offensive lineman Jared Hocker is attempting to do his best Namath impersonation.
The 6-foot-5, 323-pound junior guard of the No. 12 Aggies said pliantly that there "will be an upset" on Saturday afternoon when Texas A&M hits the road to face No. 1 Clemson in Death Valley.
How likely is that? If you judge likelihood of upsets by Las Vegas point spreads, not very. The Aggies opened as 19.5-point underdogs to the defending national champions according to SportsLine.
Here's video of Hocker's guarantee courtesy of Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.
Texas A&M was solid in its first game of the 2019 season -- a 41-7 win over Texas State on Thursday night at Kyle Field. Hocker played a big role in that win, opening holes for starting running back Jashaun Corbin and No. 2 back Isaiah Spiller, both of whom topped the 100-yard mark.
Repeating the feat will be much more difficult against the Tigers, though. Despite the loss of all four starting defensive linemen from a year ago, they gave up just 3.49 yards per carry to a Georgia Tech team that had struggle passing in its first game after ditching the triple-option offense. Defensive linemen Nyles Pinckney, Xavier Thomas, KJ Henry and Tyler Davis each notched sacks in the 52-14 win over the Yellow Jackets.
We'll see if Hocker's prediction comes true when the Aggies and Tigers tee it up on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Notre Dame vs. Louisville picks, odds
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Notre Dame vs. Louisville on Monday 10,000 times.
-
Riley using all of Hurts' skill set
Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson recap the lessons learned from Week 1 in college football
-
The Monday After
The Vols and Trojans are both in a bad way despite significantly different results in Week...
-
College football rankings: Top 25 movers
The Tigers, Nittany Lions and Badgers will all be on the move in the college football rankings...
-
ND vs. Louisville pick, live stream
The Irish visit Louisville for Scott Satterfield's debut with the Cardinals on Labor Day
-
Louisville vs Notre Dame odds, top picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Louisville football