The third-ranked Texas A&M Aggies clash with the 20th-ranked LSU Tigers in a key SEC matchup on Saturday night. Texas A&M is coming off a 45-42 win at Arkansas in Week 8, while LSU will look to rebound from a 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt. The Aggies (7-0, 4-0 SEC), who are tied with Alabama for first in the conference, are 2-0 on the road this season. The Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC), who are 1-2 against ranked teams, are 4-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. LSU leads the all-time series 35-21-3. The Aggies are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. LSU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Texas A&M vs. LSU picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. LSU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for LSU vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. LSU spread Texas A&M -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Texas A&M vs. LSU over/under 49.5 points Texas A&M vs. LSU money line Texas A&M -138, LSU +117 Texas A&M vs. LSU picks See picks at SportsLine Texas A&M vs. LSU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Texas A&M can cover

Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed helps lead the Aggies' offense. In seven games, he has completed 125 of 202 passes (61.9%) for 1,770 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions and a rating of 156.0. He also has carried 51 times for 241 yards (4.7 average) and four touchdowns. In last week's win over Arkansas, he completed 23 of 32 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried six times for 55 yards and a score.

Among A&M's top receivers is sophomore Mario Craver. In seven games, he has 36 receptions for 674 yards (18.7 average) and four touchdowns. He has also rushed four times for 46 yards (11.5 average) and one touchdown. In a 42-24 win over UTSA on Aug. 30, he caught eight passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Why LSU can cover

The Tigers' offense is powered by senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. He is in his fifth season at LSU, and has completed 154 of 232 passes (66.4%) for 1,638 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions and a rating of 137.0. He has also rushed for one score. In last week's loss at Vanderbilt, he completed 19 of 28 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

One of his top targets is senior wide receiver Barion Brown. In seven games, he has 32 receptions for 301 yards (9.4 average) and one touchdown. In a 56-10 win over Southeast Louisiana on Sept. 20, he caught five passes for 54 yards (10.8 average) and one touchdown. He had eight catches for 94 yards, including a long of 19, in a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech. He also carried once for 15 yards.

How to make Texas A&M vs. LSU picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 58 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

So who wins LSU vs. Texas A&M, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?