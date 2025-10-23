No. 3 Texas A&M travels to No. 20 LSU in a pivotal SEC matchup at Tiger Stadium. The Aggies are the final undefeated team remaining in the SEC after a 7-0 start, including four straight wins to start conference play. However, the Tigers mark the first ranked SEC opponent of the year, though Texas A&M also beat No. 8 Notre Dame on the road earlier this year.

Conversely, LSU is on its last legs after losing against No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 17 Vanderbilt in the past three weeks. The Tigers lost their first game against the Commodores since 1990 as LSU allowed 239 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to Diego Pavia and his offense. A third loss would likely eliminate the Tigers from College Football Playoff consideration.

Texas A&M and LSU have played highly competitive games in recent years, kicked off by a historic seven-overtime matchup in 2018. The home team has won each of the past eight matchups, including a 38-23 win by Texas A&M against LSU last season at Kyle Field. Marcel Reed came off the bench and scored three touchdowns in a come-from-behind victory.

Texas A&M vs. LSU: Need to know

Best on best: Texas A&M's wide receivers against LSU's secondary marks one of the best positional matchups in the SEC this year. The Aggies added Mario Craver and KC Concepcion over the offseason, and the pair has emerged as one of the best duos in the country. However, Mansoor Delane, AJ Haulcy and the LSU secondary are elite. It will be a fascinating chess match.

Growth of Reed: The Aggies made a bold move by turning the keys to sophomore Marcel Reed at quarterback, and he has delivered. Reed has thrown for 1,770 yards, rushed for 241 yards and scored 19 touchdowns for the Aggies. He had a historic moment with a game-winning touchdown pass against Notre Dame on fourth down. His mobility has been a huge asset for Texas A&M as it charges towards an SEC title.

Offensive line woes: LSU's offensive line has been an inconsistent unit all year long, and things could get worse as left tackle Tyree Adams suffered an injury that could keep him out multiple games, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. LSU ranks No. 15 in the SEC in rushing offense at 112.9 yards per game, and has a tough test with Texas A&M's highly-rated defense.

Where to watch Texas A&M vs. LSU live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Texas A&M vs. LSU prediction, picks

The Aggies face their toughest defense of the season as Mario Craver and KC Concepcion match up with future NFLers led by Mansoor Delane. It will be an ugly, low-scoring game, but Texas A&M will shut down LSU's running game and force mistakes with their aggressive defense. The Aggies survive Tiger Stadium and move one step closer to clinching a spot in the SEC title game. Pick: Texas A&M -2.5

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 9 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see all the picks, all from the model that is 42-30 since the beginning of last season on top-rated money-line and over/under picks.