Texas A&M mascot Reveille X underwent successful surgery to remove her right eye after she was diagnosed with glaucoma, university president Mark Welsh said in a statement. Mascot Corporals noticed Reveille experiencing "discomfort and cloudiness" in the eye, which worsened over time. Veterinarians at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital recommended the procedure.

During surgery, the veterinary team found abnormal tissue and removed the eye out of caution. The tissue was sent to an ocular pathologist for evaluation, per standard protocol. Welsh said Reveille was discharged and is "resting comfortably."

"Our priority is her health and well-being, and we are blessed to have access to the remarkably talented and caring Texas A&M veterinary team who will continue to monitor Miss Rev on her road to recovery," Welsh said in a release. "She will take a brief hiatus from engagements as she fully recovers. According to her veterinary team, we can expect Miss Rev to be back to enjoying all her favorite activities -- cruising on Rev Force One, attending classes, cheering on the Aggies and keeping our campus squirrels in line -- this fall."

Known as the First Lady of Aggieland, Reveille X assumed her role in April 2021. The sable-and-white American Rough Coat Collie came to Texas A&M from Juell Collies in Topeka, Kansas, which is the same breeder that previously donated Reveille VIII.

Texas A&M's official mascot, Reveille, has been a cherished tradition since 1931 when students adopted the first mixed-breed dog. Known as the highest-ranking member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, Reveille holds five silver diamonds, symbolizing her unique status. Over the years, the mascot has evolved, with the second Reveille being a Shetland Sheepdog and all subsequent mascots being purebred Rough Collies.

When a Reveille dies, she is honored with a burial at a special cemetery outside the north end zone of Kyle Field.