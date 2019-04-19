Texas A&M names former football coach R.C. Slocum interim athletic director

Texas A&M has gone to a familiar face to replace departing athletic director Scott Woodward, at least temporarily. Former Aggies football coach R.C. Slocum has been pegged to serve as the school's interim athletic director.

"I've been involved with Texas A&M for 47 years, and have deep feelings about the university," Slocum said. "I feel like we're right on the cusp of greatness with our athletic programs. My role is to keep the momentum going forward until a permanent AD is hired, as well as to assure Aggies, coaches, and athletes that nothing has changed.

"Texas A&M is poised to enter into one of our greatest era of achievements. We have great coaches in place, state-of-the-art facilities and our alumni have been unbelievable supporters of our programs. I'm excited about what's ahead."

Slocum's been a busy man of late, as he was recently added to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. Of course, long before he did any of this, Slocum served as head coach of Texas A&M's football program, and he's the winningest coach in program history. Slocum's Aggie teams won 123 games and four conference titles (3 SWC, 1 Big 12) during his 14 seasons at the school. His 123 wins are 41 more wins than the next winningest coach in program history, Homer Norton, who won 82 games from 1934-47.

Slocum takes over for Scott Woodward, who left A&M to become the athletic director at his alma mater and SEC West rival, LSU. Woodward was responsible for bringing Jimbo Fisher, as well as new basketball coach Buzz Williams to College Station before leaving for Baton Rouge.