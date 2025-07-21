Texas A&M's athletes received a total of $51.4 million in name, image and likeness deals from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, but $49.2 million of that went to athletes participating in men's sports, according to documents obtained by the Bryan-College Station Eagle. That means a combined $2.2 million was distributed among the various women's sports.

Texas A&M almost tripled its NIL war chest from 2023-24, when its athletes received $19.4 million. Though there is major disparity in the amounts spent on men's sports and women's sports, athletes participating in women's sports are making more on a yearly basis.

The Aggies reported just $528,184.86 for women's sports in that same 2023-24 timeframe. The 2024-25 report marks the first time since the NCAA instituted its current NIL policy that female athletes at Texas A&M have made more than $1 million combined.

Of course, there's no concrete data to suggest that Texas A&M's numbers are representative of other universities around the nation.

It also remains to be seen how Texas A&M and its fellow institutions that sponsor athletics plan to navigate the revenue-sharing era in the wake of the House v. NCAA settlement, or if the revenue sharing model will lessen the apparent earnings gap between men's and women's sports.