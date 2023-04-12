Texas A&M center Matthew Wykoff, a 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team selection, is entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Wednesday. Wykoff will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

"I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. I am thankful for my time a A&M and the coaching I have received. I will have 3 years of eligibility left," Wykoff said in the announcement posted to social media.

Wykoff started nine games for the Aggies in 2022 after opening-day starter Bryce Foster was lost for the season with a knee injury. The Magnolia, Texas, product was honored with Texas A&M's Unselfish Leadership Award at the team banquet after the season for his efforts stepping up as a redshirt freshman. Wykoff has missed spring practice in 2023 with an undisclosed injury.

Foster, meanwhile, was named a FWAA Freshman All-American in 2021 after starting all 12 games for the Aggies as a true freshman. In addition to Foster, talented guards Layden Robinson and Kam Dewberry are expected to lock up starting spots with upperclassmen Jordan Spasojevic-Moko and Aki Ogunbiyi also pushing for playing time. There was likely no pathway for Wykoff to earn a starting job.

Now, Wykoff becomes one of the more intriguing transfer prospects on the offensive line. With a 6-foot-7, 335-pound frame, Wykoff has the physical gifts to slot in anywhere on the interior offensive line at the Power Five level.

Wykoff committed to Texas A&M seven months before signing day, but the former three-star recruit earned a laundry list of offers from around the country from top programs including Auburn, Baylor, Notre Dame and Texas. Notably, his former offensive line coach, Josh Henson, now coaches at USC, another transfer-heavy spot that offered him out of high school.

Wykoff is just the latest Aggie to hit the transfer portal after a disappointing 5-7 season in 2022. With his addition, the Aggies have lost 27 players to the transfer portal, including 10 of 21 signees from the Class of 2021 alone.