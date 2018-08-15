Texas A&M planning to sue Alabama assistant, former interim coach over breach of contract

Texas A&M and Alabama square off in an SEC West matchup every fall, and now they're set to square off in a court of law.

The Eagle reported Tuesday that Texas A&M regents are moving forward with a vote on breach of contract litigation against Banks, who left after the 2017 season to become Alabama's special teams and tight ends coach. The vote is expected to take place Thursday.

Banks' contract buyout at Texas A&M requires him to pay the remainder of his contract should he leave for another SEC school, according to the report. He was under contract through March 2019 and made $375,000 per year at the time of his departure. AL.com reported that Banks' contract at Alabama calls for him to make $550,000 in the second and third years of his Alabama deal, but $267,552 in 2018. If Texas A&M agreed to lower the buyout, Banks could conceivably come close to what he's slated to make in 2019 and 2020 in his first year at Alabama.

Banks was Texas A&M's special teams coordinator for five years under former Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin as the special teams coach. Under his watch, Christian Kirk became a weapon as a kick returner in 2017, Shane Tripucka did the same at punter, Justin Evans topped all SEC kick returners with a 28.53 yard per return average in 2016 and Drew Kaser became one of the best punters in the SEC in 2014-15.

Banks served as the interim head coach of the Aggies following Kevin Sumlin's dismissal in the 55-52 Belk Bowl loss to Wake Forest in 2017. Texas A&M plays Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 22.