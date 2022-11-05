Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) is looking to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon at home in College Station, Texas, but it might be without several players including its starting quarterback. ESPN reported Saturday morning that the flu has infected multiple players on the roster including starting quarterback Conner Weigman. The true freshman signal-caller is "questionable" according to the report, and the specific number of players who could be infected is unknown at this time.

The University Health Center on the Texas A&M campus has seen a large increase in flu cases this week according to a Texas A&M spokesman.

Weigman was elevated to the starting position late in the loss to South Carolina on Oct. 22 after Haynes King further injured his shoulder -- something that he had been dealing with since the loss to Alabama on Oct. 8. Weigman finished that game 8 of 15 for 91 yards, but couldn't lead a late charge in the 30-24 loss to the Gamecocks.

It's possible that King is healthy enough and could get the start vs. the Gators. If he can't go, 6-foot-4, 215-pound freshman Eli Stowers will likely take the snaps for coach Jimbo Fisher's Aggies.

Weigman got his first career start last week against Ole Miss and had the best game a Texas A&M quarterback has had since Zach Calzada upset Alabama last season. Weigman, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound freshman from Cypress, Texas, went 28 of 44 for 338 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 31-28 loss to the then-No. 15 Rebels.

His reported illness issue that has plagued the Aggies quarterback position this year. King started out the season as the starter, but was benched after the Week 2 loss to Appalachian State. LSU transfer Max Johnson took over, but a broken bone in his throwing hand ended his season after just three starts.