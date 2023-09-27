Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season after further testing revealed additional damage stemming from a foot injury he suffered in the Aggies' Week 4 win against Auburn, according to multiple reports. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher previously listed Weigman as "day-to-day" following the injury that forced Weigman to exit in the first half against the Tigers.

Weigman's injury occurred when Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson collided with Weigman as he was getting rid of a completion for a short gain to wide receiver Evan Stewart. After getting up under his own power, Weigman was later seen limping to the locker room for further evaluation and did not return to the game. Weigman finished the game 8-of-14 passing for 70 yards before he was replaced by former LSU transfer Max Johnson. On the season, Weigman has thrown for 979 and eight touchdowns while starting each of the Aggies' first four games.

The injury already came at an inopportune time with Texas A&M set to face two ranked opponents across its next three games. The Aggies play Arkansas in Week 5 for a neutral-site game in Arlington, Texas, before hosting No. 12 Alabama in Week 6 and traveling to No. 21 Tennessee in Week 7.

Weigman is in his second season at Texas A&M after signing with the Aggies as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He was third on the depth chart to begin the 2022 season but was eventually thrust into a starting role after injuries to Week 1 starter Haynes King and later Johnson. He finished the 2022 season passing for 896 yards and eight touchdowns across five appearances.