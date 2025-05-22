Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed partnered with private jet company ENG Aviation Group according to On3 in a deal that makes him only the the fourth player in college football with an exclusive flight partnership. Miami's Carson Beck, along with Jaxson Dart and Quinn Ewers — both now in the NFL — are others with private jet deals.

ENG Aviation Group is known for its jet charter services for business and private travel, along with providing air transportation support for organ transplantation. According to its mission, ENG Aviation "enables Transplant Centers to minimize the time the organ is in transit and maximize successful patient outcomes."

Reed receives access to private flights and will also be a liaison for ENG Aviation about the importance of organ donation, reports On3.

The 2025 campaign mark Reed's first full season as Texas A&M's starter after he won the job last fall with his second-half performance during a win over LSU in October.

Reed rushed for 62 yards and three touchdowns against the Tigers before starting the Aggies' final five games. He threw nine touchdown passes over that stretch and was one of the league's most prolific quarterbacks on the ground.

"Marcel Reed's development is what I'm most excited about. His development as a leader and in the passing game is important. He was a great player last year, but you'll see a significantly better version of him this fall," Aggies coach Mike Elko said Wednesday, via GigEm247.

Developing as a passer to compliment his skill set as an elite runner was the goal for Reed this offseason and into fall camp. A third-year player in the program, Reed connected on 61.3% of his passes last season with 15 touchdowns, six interceptions and a passer rating of 142. He also added 543 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein's scheme will cater to Reed's strengths as a dual-threat in the spread and he'll have two games against UTSA and Utah State to perfect his abilities through the air before Texas A&M's mammoth matchup in September at Notre Dame.