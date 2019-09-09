Texas A&M RB Jashaun Corbin lost for remainder of season with hamstring injury suffered in Clemson loss

No. 16 Texas A&M didn't get the upset it was hoping for over No. 1 Clemson this past weekend. Unfortunately for the Aggies, the sting of that loss is now compounded with the season-ending injury to its starting running back. On Monday, coach Jimbo Fisher announced that Jashaun Corbin would miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Corbin left last Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Tigers about midway through the third quarter after he was tackled awkwardly. He stayed on the ground in pain and was holding his hamstring before he left the field.

The sophomore was A&M's leading rusher with 137 yards, gaining most of them in the Week 1 win over Texas State. He was the No. 2 back last season behind former Aggies star Trayveon Williams, rushing for 346 yards and a score which helped him earn the starting job coming into the 2019 season.

It's a tough blow for a team that was humbled over the weekend. A&M's loss to Clemson showed this team had some ground to make up before it was ready to make a run at college football's top teams. The offense, in particular, struggled by gaining only 289 yards at 4.2 yards per play, with its lone touchdown coming in the final seconds of the game.

Isaiah Spiller figures to be the next man up after rushing for 130 yards in two games.