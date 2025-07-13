Texas A&M starting running back Le'Veon Moss was arrested Sunday morning by the College Station Police Department on a disorderly conduct charge, according to Brazos County jail records. Records indicate the charge for Moss, 22, stems from a threat or abuse. He was booked and later released.

According to probable cause statement obtained by KBTX, Moss "assumed a fighting posture towards an unidentified man" and threatened to assault him. Texas A&M has not released a statement on the arrest or if disciplinary action will be taken.

One of the SEC's leading rushing last season, Moss went down with a season-ending injury in early November after suffering a lower-body injury during a loss at South Carolina. In nine games for the Aggies, Moss rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Only Texas ballcarrier Tre Wisner and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia had higher rushing totals among returning players ahead of the 2025 season.

The Aggies are expecting Moss to return as a full participant in fall camp following last season's injury. Mike Elko confirmed the health update in May after spring practice.

"He will be 100% for sure for fall camp. I think he is running. He is here [at A&M] now," Elko said, via GigEm247. "He did not go home for a break. He is here continuing to work with our [physical therapy] department. When you go out there and you watch him run, he looks really good right now. We are excited with how that rehab process has gone."

Moss led the SEC last season in average yards after contact (4.5 yards) per Pro Football Focus and was a big-play threat with a higher percentage of carries spanning 15 or more yards than any ballcarrier in the league.

He was rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and as the 82nd-best prospect nationally (fifth best running back overall) in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Aggies finished one SEC win shy from reaching the league championship game last season and have been ranked inside the preseason top 25 according to most way-too-early polls.