Texas A&M RB Trayveon Williams is the hardest-working SEC player of the week after his big game

Texas A&M may be a work in progress under new coach Jimbo Fisher, but the 6-4 Aggies broke a two-game losing streak on Saturday with a 38-24 win over Ole Miss. In that win, running back Trayveon Williams was the difference, rushing for 228 yards on 31 attempts. He also had a touchdown in the game as Texas A&M cruised over the Rebels to bring its record to 6-4 on the season.

Williams also had three catches for 15 yards, but that wasn't where most of his impact came from. Texas A&M held the ball for 37 minutes in the game in what was a dominant offensive performance. Quarterback Kellen Mond had three touchdown passes to help the Aggies, but the biggest difference in the game came from the Aggies going 7of 12 on third down in the game, mostly due to them being in manageable third down situations.

Texas A&M had lost its previous two games to Mississippi State and Auburn. Williams had 10 carries against Mississippi State and 17 against the Tigers, so a change of gameplan was in order. Williams rewarded the decision to feed him in a big way, and Texas A&M should have some momentum heading into its final regular season game against LSU after playing UAB this weekend.