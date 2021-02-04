Recruiting never stops, and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher proved that on Thursday. Conner Weigman, a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2022, announced on Twitter that he is "100% committed" to the Aggies. Needless to say, it's a huge pickup for Fisher's program.

Weigman is the fifth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country and No. 93 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings. The Cypress, Texas, native threw for 3,812 yards and 42 touchdowns while adding 581 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a junior at Bridgeland High School in 2020. That followed a sophomore season in which he threw for 2,501 yards, rushed for 729 yards and accounted for 34 touchdowns.

Gabe Brooks, midland region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller.

"Adequate height with a stout, athletic build. High-level natural athlete who is an elite baseball prospect. Loose, live arm transfers to passing ability on the gridiron. Displays impressive release quickness with requisite vertical arm strength to consistently stretch the field. Increasingly dangerous in off-schedule situations. Natural playmaker whose functional athleticism allows for scrambling ability that leads to chunk yardage or accurate throws while on the move. Shows short-area foot quickness to evade rushers. Also flashes legitimate big-play speed as a runner. Takes some chances at times and gambles on his tools, but that's part of what makes him good. One of the top QB's in the country's 2022 class with long-term potential to become a multi-year high-major starter and play beyond college."

Weigman is the fourth player to commit to Texas A&M during the upcoming recruiting cycle. That class currently ranks 11th in the country and third in the SEC.