Teams at opposite ends of the SEC standings will meet on Saturday as the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies host the South Carolina Gamecocks. A&M (9-0, 6-0 SEC) is one of three undefeated FBS teams left standing and is coming off an impressive 38-17 road victory over then-No. 22 Missouri. As for South Carolina (3-6, 1-6 SEC), it lost to Ole Miss, 30-14, on Nov. 1 before having a bye last week. The home team has won each of the last four matchups in this series.

Kickoff is at noon ET from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. South Carolina prevailed 44-20 when they last played in 2024. The Aggies are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. South Carolina odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any South Carolina vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on South Carolina vs. Texas A&M. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina:

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M spread Texas A&M -19.5 South Carolina vs. Texas A&M over/under 49.5 points South Carolina vs. Texas A&M money line Texas A&M -1266, South Carolina +770 South Carolina vs. Texas A&M picks See picks at SportsLine South Carolina vs. Texas A&M streaming Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model has simulated South Carolina vs. Texas A&M 10,000 times and is going Over 48.5 total points. The Over has hit in four straight A&M games, with the Over being 7-2 for the Aggies on the season. Meanwhile, South Carolina has a tendency to engage in high-scoring games following a defeat, which is the case on Saturday with the Gamecocks coming off a loss to Ole Miss. The Over is 6-2 over South Carolina's last eight games after a loss.

The model forecasts both teams' dual-threat quarterbacks in LaNorris Sellers of USC and Marcel Reed of A&M to have prolific games both through the air and on the ground. They are forecasted to combine for nearly 500 yards of total offense, with the teams' running backs gaining over 200 yards on the ground themselves. Per the model, the teams combine for 50 points in the simulations.

