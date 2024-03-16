Texas A&M staff member and former Arkansas State star Blaise Taylor has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend and her unborn child, authorities say. Taylor faces two counts of first-degree murder in the poisoning of Jade Benning and her five-month-old fetus in February 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. U.S. Marshals arrested Taylor in Utah this week just over a year after Benning's death.

According to the 911 dispatch on Feb. 25, 2023, Taylor said that Benning seemed to be having an allergic reaction. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died on March 6, 2023, her 25th birthday; the unborn child died on Feb. 27, 2023. Taylor was a scout for the Tennessee Titans at the time and spent the 2023 season as an analyst at Utah State.

He is the son of Texas A&M running backs coach and coaching veteran Trooper Taylor.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this heartbreaking situation, including the family and friends of the victim," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said in a statement. "It's essential to allow the courts to handle this situation with the diligence and fairness it demands.

"We also would like to extend our prayers and support to Coach Trooper Taylor, Dr. Evelyn Taylor and their family as they navigate this extremely difficult time."

Taylor played four seasons at Arkansas State as a defensive back and return specialist while his father was an assistant for the Red Wolves. Trooper Taylor was hired as running backs coach and associate head coach for the Aggies after working with Elko at Duke; Blaise Taylor was hired by A&M earlier this month.