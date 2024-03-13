Texas A&M is targeting Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts for the same position, 247Sports confirms. Alberts would replace Ross Bjork, who left to become the athletic director at Ohio State in January. Alberts a former Nebraska football legend.

Under Alberts' watch, the athletic department underwent a period of strong improvement. Alberts fired former Nebraska star Scott Frost and hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who posted strong returns in his first season despite a 5-7 overall record. Alberts also organized Nebraska Volleyball Day in August 2023, when the university hosted the most-attended women's sporting event of all time with more than 92,000 fans inside Memorial Stadium. Nebraska women's basketball is set to make consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 2014, while the men's team could reach the Big Dance for the first time since the same year.

Alberts has led Nebraska's athletic department since 2021 when his alma mater hired him away from Nebraska-Omaha. The hire was somewhat surprising as Alberts had no prior administrative experience at the FBS level. Nebraska-Omaha eliminated its football program while transitioning up to the Summit League.

Notably, Alberts agreed to a contract extension with Nebraska in November 2023 taking him through 2031 and paying him more than $2 million starting in 2026. Texas A&M would have to pay a $4 million buyout to get out of Alberts' Nebraska contract, according to Yahoo Sports.

Alberts was a standout linebacker at Nebraska in the 1990s whose No. 34 is retired by the program. In 1993, Alberts won the Butkus Award and was named a unanimous All-American.