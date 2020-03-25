Texas A&M using 'Madden 20' tournament to connect coaches and prospects during quarantine

The latest innovation in college football recruiting efforts brings prospects and coaches together in one of the most competitive settings imaginable for a high school player: video games.

Texas A&M is using "Madden 20" as a way to connect with prospects from the Class of 2021 during a time when the Aggies, and many programs across the country, would be working to get these prospects on campus for opportunities to meet the coaching staff. Starting Wednesday, coaches and prospects will be facing off in a Texas A&M "Madden 20" Tournament bracket.

The bracket has been divided into the offensive and defensive side of the ball, with offensive coaches taking on offensive prospects and defensive coaches doing the same in what Texas A&M is calling the "Gig Em Gamer Tourney."

Highlights from the first-round pairings include offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey going up against four-star quarterback Eli Stowers and a prospect-on-prospect battle on the defensive side of the ball with five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith playing four-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone with the winner advancing to play defensive tackles coach Elijah Robinson.

Stowers, already an Aggie commit from Denton, Texas, took to Twitter to promote his run at "Madden 20" greatness.

Jimbo Fisher, unfortunately, is not listed in the bracket for competition. While his skills on the sticks will remain in question, it's likely he does (or will) have a role in this recruiting operation before the champion is crowned.

Our friends at 247Sports have the full list of prospects participating in the Gig Em Gamer Tourney as Texas A&M looks to keep up in the rapidly evolving recruiting landscape. We've already seen Kansas and others create virtual tours for prospects and their families in lieu of an official junior day and coaches have stayed busy on FaceTime and Zoom to stay involved in the lives of these players who, like the coaches, are working to adjust to a life impacted by the world's current global health crisis.