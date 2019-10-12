Texas A&M vs. Alabama: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 24 Texas A&M (home) vs. No. 1 Alabama (away)

Current Records: Texas A&M 3-2-0; Alabama 5-0-0

What to Know

Alabama won both of their matches against Texas A&M last season (27-19 and 45-23) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Alabama will take on Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field after a week off. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Crimson Tide 14.8, Texas A&M 17.8), so any points scored will be well earned.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Alabama coming into their contest against Ole Miss two weeks ago, the team laid those doubts to rest. Alabama put the hurt on Ole Miss with a sharp 59-31 win. WR Devonta Smith went supernova for the Crimson Tide as he caught 11 passes for 274 yards and five TDs. Tua Tagovailoa's 74-yard touchdown toss to Smith in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Aggies won the last time they faced Arkansas, and things went their way two weeks ago, too. The Aggies snuck past Arkansas with a 31-27 victory.

Their wins bumped the Crimson Tide to 5-0 and the Aggies to 3-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alabama comes into the game boasting the second fewest rushing touchdowns in the league at one. As for Texas A&M, they rank 19th in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only ten on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.47

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 17-point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Texas A&M in the last five years.