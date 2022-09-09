Who's Playing

Appalachian State @ No. 25 Texas A&M

Current Records: Appalachian State 0-1; Texas A&M 1-0

Last Season Records: Texas A&M 8-4; Appalachian State 10-4

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will play host again and welcome the Appalachian State Mountaineers to Kyle Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 1,144 yards last week.

A&M kept a clean sheet against the Sam Houston Bearkats last week and took the game 31 to nothing. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Aggies had established a 24 to nothing advantage. They can attribute much of their success to WR Ainias Smith, who caught six passes for two TDs and 164 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Smith's 63-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Appalachian State and the North Carolina Tar Heels were playing football. It was close but no cigar for the Mountaineers as they fell 63-61 to the Tar Heels last week. Appalachian State were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 41-21 at the end of the third quarter), but they just didn't have quite enough oomph. QB Chase Brice put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for six TDs and 361 yards on 40 attempts in addition to picking up 40 yards on the ground.

Texas A&M's win lifted them to 1-0 while Appalachian State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if A&M's success rolls on or if Appalachian State is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.