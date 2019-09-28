Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies will look to secure their first SEC victory of the season on Saturday when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at noon ET at AT&T Stadium. The Aggies are coming off a disappointing home defeat to the Auburn Tigers last week. The Aggies' offense was unable to get anything going against Auburn, scoring just three points through the first three quarters. Arkansas, meanwhile, is coming off a shocking defeat to San Jose State. The Razorbacks entered their contest against the Spartans as double-digit favorites, but ultimately fell 31-24. The Razorbacks didn't win an SEC game last season, and oddsmakers don't believe they'll prove to be much of a threat on Saturday as the Aggies are 23.5-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 60.5. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Arkansas picks of your own, you need to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 5 on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Arkansas vs. Texas A&M 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Arkansas has struggled against SEC opponents in recent years. The Razorbacks went 0-8 against SEC foes last season and are 0-1 this season, losing to Ole Miss by a final score of 31-17. Their inability to beat conference opponents can be directly attributed to their quarterback play. Last week against San Jose State, Nick Starkel, a Texas A&M transfer, threw five interceptions. And while he also showed flashes of brilliance as he tossed three touchdown passes, the Razorbacks were unable to overcome his costly turnovers.

However, the Razorbacks have a dynamic playmaker that can take over a game. Running back Rakeem Boyd enters Saturday's tilt against Texas A&M averaging 5.4 yards per carry this season. Over his last two games, Boyd has rushed the ball 38 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M had far too many self-inflicted mistakes against Auburn last week as they piled up 139 yards in penalties. The Aggies fell Auburn 28-20 in that contest despite out-gaining the Tigers by 90 yards. With Kellen Mond at quarterback, A&M has typically been prolific through the air, with 1,213 yards passing and nine touchdowns through four games. However, the defense has arguably been the Aggies' greatest strength this season, as they are allowing just 4.5 yards per play.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Texas A&M? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.