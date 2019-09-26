Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an SEC West battle as Arkansas and Texas A&M will face off at noon ET on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. Texas A&M is 2-2 while the Razorbacks are also 2-2. However, Texas A&M's two losses came to No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Auburn while Arkansas lost to Ole Miss and San Jose State, failing to cover as 6-point underdogs to the former and losing outright as 20.5-point favorites to the latter. The Aggies are favored by 23.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds, while the over-under is set at 59.5. Before you make any Texas A&M vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Arkansas vs. Texas A&M 10,000 times and the results are in.

Arkansas came within a touchdown against San Jose State last week, but wound up with a 31-24 loss. Arkansas' defeat came despite a quality game from WR Mike Woods, who caught four passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. The Razorbacks have moved the ball effectively through the air throughout the season, passing for at least 300 yards in each of their last three games. Nick Starkel, a Texas A&M transfer, has thrown for 910 yards already and seven touchdowns, but he needs to be more careful with the football on Saturday with six interceptions on the season.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M had far too many self-inflicted mistakes against Auburn last week as they piled up 139 yards in penalties. The Aggies fell Auburn 28-20 in that contest despite out-gaining the Tigers by 90 yards. With Kellen Mond at quarterback, A&M has typically been prolific through the air, with 1,213 yards passing and nine touchdowns through four games. However, the defense has arguably been the Aggies' greatest strength this season, as they are allowing just 4.5 yards per play.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Texas A&M?