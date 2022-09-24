The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies will be looking to open SEC play on a high note when they face the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night. Texas A&M was stunned by Appalachian State two weeks ago, but bounced back for a win over Miami (Fla.) last week. Arkansas is off to a 3-0 start following its 38-27 win over Missouri State last week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Aggies are 2-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 51.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas spread: Texas A&M -2

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas over/under: 51 points

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M showed some resiliency last week when it bounced back from a loss to Appalachian State with a 17-9 win over then-No. 13 Miami. The Aggies have one of the best defenses in the country, ranked ninth in the FBS in points allowed per game (8.7). Their offense should show continued improvement after head coach Jimbo Fisher promoted LSU transfer Max Johnson to starting quarterback.

Fisher suspended four players due to a violation of team rules last week, but they are all set to return for this game. Wide receiver Evan Stewart, who had 10 receptions for 105 yards in the first two games of the season, was among those suspended. Texas A&M has won nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams, and it only needs to win by a field goal to cover the spread on Saturday night.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas got off to an excellent start this season when it picked up a win over a ranked Cincinnati team, and it has built on that performance with wins over South Carolina and Missouri State. The Razorbacks have one of the top offenses in the SEC, averaging 37.7 points per game. Their defense leads the country in sacks and ranks seventh in run defense, so it will be tough for a one-dimensional Texas A&M offense to move the ball.

Linebacker Drew Sanders is tied for second nationally with five sacks and will be putting pressure on Johnson, who is making just his second start for the Aggies. He completed just 10 of 20 passes against Miami last week, which is not going to be enough against a strong Arkansas offense. The Razorbacks have covered the spread in five of their last six games and are on a five-game winning streak.

