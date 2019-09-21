Texas A&M vs. Auburn: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 17 Texas A&M (home) vs. No. 8 Auburn (away)

Current Records: Texas A&M 2-1-0; Auburn 3-0-0

What to Know

Texas A&M is 1-3 against Auburn since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. An SEC battle is on tap between Texas A&M and Auburn at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kyle Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

The Aggies ran circles around Lamar last week, and the extra yardage (633 yards vs. 197 yards) paid off. Texas A&M steamrolled Lamar 62-3. Texas A&M's RB Isaiah Spiller was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Spiller didn't help his team much against Clemson two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Auburn was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 633 yards compared to Kent State's 304. The Tigers took their matchup with ease, bagging a 55-16 victory over Kent State. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Tigers had established a 38-10 advantage.

Their wins bumped the Aggies to 2-1 and the Tigers to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Texas A&M and the Tigers clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 4-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Auburn have won three out of their last four games against Texas A&M.