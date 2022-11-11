Texas A&M and Auburn have combined for 10 straight losses, but one of them will leave Jordan-Hare Stadium with a much-needed win on Saturday. The team that loses, however, will not even be able to reach the six wins necessary for bowl eligibility.

With its loss to Florida last week, Texas A&M dropped five straight games for the first time since 1980. Considering the Aggies started the season as a top-10 team, it's hard to believe that they are in this position. Now, Texas A&M is fighting just to reach a bowl game this season. If it is to accomplish that goal, it cannot afford any more missteps. That makes this game against Auburn a must-win for the slumping Aggies.

For all the parallels between these two, the Tigers' situation is notable in that they seemed to get some energy from interim coach Cadillac Williams last week. Auburn showed a lot of fight in its overtime loss to Mississippi State, and the crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium will be fired up to support Williams in his first home game in his position. It has been a year to forget for the Tigers, but they can get a memorable victory against Texas A&M.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Auburn live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 12 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Three players to watch

Tank Bigsby, Auburn RB: The Tigers have had plenty of problems this season, but Bigsby, a workhorse in the backfield, has not been one of them. Even in last week's loss to Mississippi State, Bigsby averaged 6.8 yards per carry for 89 yards rushing and one touchdown. With legendary Auburn running back Williams now the interim coach, he may try to get the ball to Bigsby early and often at home.

Evan Stewart, Texas A&M WR: Texas A&M's passing attack hasn't exactly set the world on fire in 2022, but Stewart has shown why he was a five-star recruit in the 2022 signing class. Stewart has made a huge impact as a true freshman, already emerging as the team's top target in the passing game. On the season, Stewart has caught 46 passes for 598 yards and two touchdowns. Just last week, Stewart hauled in eight catches for 120 yards in the Aggies loss to Florida.

Derick Hall, Auburn EDGE: Hall will likely be playing in the NFL in the near future, and he has put up some strong numbers as a senior. Hall leads the Tigers in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (6.5), and has the chance set new career highs for himself in the final few games of 2022. Against an Aggies offense that has underperformed throughout the year, Hall has the opportunity to put even more big plays on tape for NFL scouts.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

When two teams in a deep funk go up against one another, it can be hard to know which one will put its best foot forward. The Aggies may be able to field more talent that the Tigers, but that didn't matter in losses to Mississippi State and South Carolina. On the other sideline, Auburn seems to have embraced Williams as interim coach, and that has to mean something for a team that has every reason to pack it in for the final few games. I think Williams and Auburn get the job done at home. Prediction: Auburn -1.5

