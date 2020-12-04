The fifth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies are looking to build their College Football Playoff resume, while the Auburn Tigers seek a signature win when they face off in a SEC West showdown at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Aggies (6-1) have won five in a row after defeating LSU 20-7 last week, and quarterback Kellen Mond and running back Isaiah Spiller power an offense that puts up 418 yards per game. The Tigers (5-3) come off a 42-13 loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl and run a balanced offense led by sophomore quarterback Bo Nix.

Kickoff is set for noon ET in Auburn, Ala. The Aggies are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Auburn odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn: Aggies -6.5

Texas A&M vs. Auburn over-under: 48.5

Texas A&M vs. Auburn money line: Aggies -240, Tigers +200

A&M: RB Ainias Smith is averaging 8.5 yards per touch this season.

AU: WR Anthony Schwartz has 12 catches for 267 yards over the past three games

Why Texas A&M can cover



The road team is 7-1 against the spread in the last eight meetings between these teams, and Mond and Spiller face a defense that yields 407 yards per game. They are a potent combination, with Spiller rushing for 784 yards and six TDs while Mond has thrown for 1,573 and 16 scores. Mond doesn't turn the ball over much, with just two interceptions, and he has been sacked just three times this season. The quarterback leans on tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who has a team-high 32 catches for 342 yards.

The Aggies have won their last four games by at least 11 points, and running back Ainias Smith in an X-factor for this offense. The 5-foot-10 speedster has 29 catches for 348 yards and has rushed for 187 yards and has scored seven times. The Aggies defense allows 22 points per game and is led by linebacker Buddy Johnson, who has a team-high 66 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn is 10-3 against the spread in its last 13 games as a home underdog, and Nix has started every game since he arrived on campus. He has thrown for 1,854 yards and rushed for 283, accounting for 14 TDs. He has a pair of top-flight receivers in Seth Williams, who leads the team with 580 yards on 36 catches, and Anthony Schwartz, who has a team-high 46 receptions for 566. Slot receiver Eli Stove is a critical outlet for Nix, catching 31 passes for 278 yards.

The underdog is 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings between the teams, and linebackers Zakoby McClain, Owen Pappoe and Colby Wooden can make plays all over the field. Pappoe has two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery, while McClain has a team-high 77 tackles and two sacks and Wooden has three QB takedowns. They could make life hectic for Mond, who threw for just 105 yards as the Aggies put up just 267 in the 20-7 win against LSU.

